You are here: HomeNews2023 07 01Article 1795520

Politics of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Absence of Sam George causes Parliament to defer laying anti-LGBTQ Bill

« Prev

Next »

Comments (13)

Listen to Article

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency

The Business Committee of Parliament has rescheduled to next week, the second laying of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said the rescheduling of the laying of the Bill to next week became necessary because of the absence of Sam George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram; and Lead Sponsor of the Private Members’ Bill, and Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and MP for Asante Akim Central.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu noted that in the course of the week, both George and Anyimadu-Antwi were outside the jurisdiction of Ghana on a national assignment and that the latter had just returned to the country while George would be arriving back later.

It would be recalled that on Friday, June 23, during the presentation of the Business Statement of the House, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, through Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding, directed the Business Committee of the House to table the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights And Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” for either Tuesday, June 27th or Thursday, June 29th, for the consideration of the House.

Subsequently, the Bill has been tabled for two days in the Order Paper of the House but due to the absence of George and Anyimadu-Antwi, it could not be laid for the second reading of the House.

The Second Reading would give MPs the opportunity to debate the main principles of the Bill.

Comments:
This article has 13 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Asamoah Gyan

Small hype and fame? - Asamoah Gyan slams Meteors boys who feel bigger than the team

Businessleading business icon

Samuel Atta Akyea, Abuakwa South MP

Government taking steps to pay debt owed IPPs - Atta Akyea assures

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

The memoir is titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson'

No amount of trolls or weak banter can destroy your stides - Yvonne Nelson agrees

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo

Close to 700 boat migrants reach Italy overnight

Opinionsleading opinion icon

King Salman

King Salman of Saudi Arabia: Father of Pilgrims, anchor of Islamic nations