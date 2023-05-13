Absence of EC officials, election materials delay voting in Krachi East

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: GNA

Voters in the Krachi East constituency have expressed worry over the absence of officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) and voting materials at the polling center in Tokuroano.



Election officials and materials were not seen at the polling center as of 7 am when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) arrived.



GNA sighted a large turnout of voters at the polling center but voting did not begin as of 7 am as scheduled by EC.



Some of the voters interviewed by GNA at the polling center expressed frustration and disappointment over the development.



Mr. Michael Donkor, branch chairman of Tokuroano JHS, expressed concern over the absence of EC officials and materials.



Another voter also expressed disappointment at the delay of the election materials but was optimistic about the voting outcome, stressing that it would be peaceful.



There was a heavy security presence at the center, all four aspirants were seen on the ground waiting for the arrival of the EC officials and materials to commence the voting.