Abronye to abstain from NPP special delegate conference

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Abronye DC has said he will be abstaining from the upcoming super delegate conference of the party.



According to a statement released and signed by him, the decision is rooted in concerns he raised about some indiscipline and disruptive behaviour exhibited by certain coordinators affiliated with presidential aspirants.



The NPP has scheduled August 26, 2023, to have its super delegate conference to trim the ten aspirants to five. The newly selected five will be presented to the national delegates on November 6, 2023, to elect the ultimate flagbearer to lead the party into the 2023 general election.



Per the constitution of the NPP, all regional chairmen will have to vote in the super delegate conference. But with this development, the Bono Regional Chairman said, he is stepping down and will not vote.



His reasons are that there has been indiscipline and unnecessary gossiping by coordinators of some presidential aspirants.



He explained that these coordinators have made it a point to destroy some delegates or parties to make money from them.



“These acts are unacceptable and undisciplined for the regional officer to be a coordinator for more than five presidential aspirants, promising them the number of votes they will receive from him.



“It is unacceptable, unwarranted, and absolutely false for certain presidential aspirants’ spokesperson who vigorously campaigned against me in the regional elections but did not succeed to go around creating problems coupled with lied within the party,” he said.





The Bono Regional Chairman further highlighted his commitment to maintaining impartiality and not advocating for any presidential aspirant. He clarified that he has refrained from influencing party leaders to support specific candidates.



However, he expressed his dissatisfaction with coordinators linked to multiple aspirants who allegedly aim to destabilize the party and exploit party members for personal gain.



“All constituency Chairmen and their executives, including polling station executives in the Bono Region, would testify that I have never engaged them to campaign for a particular candidate. Therefore, the said presidential aspirant spokesperson and his colleagues’ coordinators who want to hijack the party, including other twin regions, are lying.



“In view of the above, I would like to abstain from the process and will not take part in the voting process,” the statement added.



