Abronye’s wife tipped to win Ejisu NPP primaries – Research survey

The Institute for Transgenerational Leaders, a registered think tank, has predicted more than a 55% win for Portia Baffoe Abronye Acheampong, the wife of the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye.



In anticipation of the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries scheduled for April 13, 2024, the Institute for Transgenerational Leaders has conducted a comprehensive opinion survey among 1000 selected delegates from the Ejisu Constituency.



The strategic plan implemented by the Institute for Transgenerational Leaders aimed to gauge voting preferences and trends within the constituency.



The five-day survey was conducted in person, with each delegate spending 30 to 40 minutes providing their perspectives.



The data was meticulously cross-tabulated and analyzed, offering a nuanced understanding of the attitudes and voting inclinations among different ethnic groups in the constituency.



Survey Results:



Among the candidates vying for the parliamentary seat in the Ejisu Constituency, several notable individuals stand out with distinct strengths and backgrounds. Kwesi Nyantakyi, despite his controversial past in football administration, brings extensive leadership experience and international recognition to the political arena, demonstrating a potential appeal to voters seeking seasoned leadership.



Portia Acheampong Abronye, with her effective communication skills, strategic decision-making abilities, and familial ties to prominent political figures, presents herself as a strong contender capable of engaging with constituents and addressing their concerns adeptly.



Maame Yaa Aboagye's prominence within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and her active involvement in party initiatives position her as a confident and committed candidate with a clear vision for advancing the party's agenda in Ejisu.



Aaron Prince Duah's long-standing service in the Ejisu Constituency, coupled with his deep understanding of local issues, offers voters a candidate rooted in community experience and capable of representing their interests effectively.



However, candidates such as Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, Helena Mensah, and Kingsley Karikari Mensah face challenges in establishing their political platforms and connecting with voters due to limited information on their political affiliations or contributions.



Overall, the strengths and backgrounds of these candidates will play pivotal roles in shaping the electoral landscape of the Ejisu Constituency, with voters likely to weigh factors such as leadership experience, communication skills, and alignment with their priorities in making their decisions.



Each candidate vying for the parliamentary seat in the Ejisu Constituency possesses unique political strengths that contribute to their candidacy.



Kwesi Nyantakyi, despite facing controversies in his past, brings extensive leadership experience from his tenure as President of the Ghana Football Association and his international roles in football administration, which could resonate with voters seeking experienced leadership.



Portia Acheampong Abronye showcases effective communication skills, strategic decision-making abilities, and a strong commitment to community service, positioning her as a candidate capable of engaging with constituents and addressing their concerns adeptly.



Maame Yaa Aboagye's prominence within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and her active involvement in party initiatives demonstrate her political acumen and ability to mobilize party support, making her a formidable candidate within party ranks.



Aaron Prince Duah's long-standing service in the Ejisu constituency provides him with a deep understanding of local issues and a strong connection to the community, enhancing his appeal to voters seeking representation rooted in grassroots experience.



While candidates like Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, Helena Mensah, and Kingsley Karikari Mensah may lack overt political experience or visibility, they may offer fresh perspectives and potential for growth within the political landscape.



Overall, each candidate's political strengths, whether rooted in experience, communication skills, party affiliation, community engagement, or potential for growth, contribute to the diversity of choices available to voters in the Ejisu Constituency.



Portia Acheampong Abronye stands out as the most suitable candidate to be selected and elected as the candidate for the Ejisu Constituency when compared to the rest of the candidates vying for the position.



Firstly, Abronye's extensive experience in effective communication and strategic decision-making, coupled with her deep commitment to community service, sets her apart from her competitors.



Unlike some other candidates who may lack a clear track record of engagement with constituents or a demonstrated understanding of local needs, Abronye has actively demonstrated her dedication to the Ejisu constituency through her recent meetings with delegates and her familial ties to prominent political figures, such as her husband, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC.



This familial connection not only signifies her intimate knowledge of the constituency's needs but also suggests a built-in network of support within the political landscape. Additionally, Abronye's ability to navigate political dynamics and her readiness to engage with constituents indicate her preparedness for the responsibilities of parliamentary representation.



While other candidates may bring different strengths to the table, such as Nyantakyi's leadership experience or Aboagye's party prominence, Abronye's combination of effective communication, strategic decision-making, dedication to community service, and familial political ties positions her as the most well-rounded and capable candidate to lead Ejisu towards a prosperous future.



Moreover, her proven ability to engage with constituents and implement impactful initiatives further solidifies her candidacy as the optimal choice to represent the aspirations and concerns of the people of Ejisu Constituency in Ghana's political landscape.



The poll probed a number of topics related to the candidates, such as their opinions, inclinations, dedication to a certain candidate, evaluation of candidate data, and forecasts on the voters who are still undecided.



An in-depth assessment of the delegates' opinions was given by the results, which is essential for projecting how the next primaries would turn out.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has successfully vetted and cleared all nine aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.



The contestants on Saturday, April 6, subjected themselves to the committee chaired by Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei.



The NPP has scheduled the election of a parliamentary candidate for Saturday, April 13, following the passing of the MP for the area, Dr. John Kumah.