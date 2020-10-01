Politics of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Abronye playing politics; crowd that met me in Bono bigger than I’ve ever seen – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama says he was warmly received in the Bono Region during his campaign tour last week contrary to claims by the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwame Baffoe (Abronye), that the former president cut short his tour of the region to avoid “disgrace” because of the low turnout recorded at Sunyani Odumasi on Sunday, 21 September 2020.



Mr Mahama, on the other hand, noted that he was overwhelmed by the rousing reception he received in the area.



In an interview with Woezor TV on Wednesday, 1 October 2020, to wrap up his three-day tour of the region, Mr Mahama said: “We got there at 1 am, you can't believe that the chiefs of Odumase No.1 and No. 2 were sitting and waiting for us. The number of people who received us at that time of the night is bigger than anything I've ever seen since I started campaigning in Sunyani West since 2008.”



“It was a very good crowd of enthusiastic young people. They received us very well late in the night and then the next morning, what happened with the exhibition of the register happened and then we left,” he added.



Mr Mahama noted that Abronye was “definitely playing politics” when he made the claim that he [Mahama] was unhappy with the low turnouts during his campaigns, forcing him to cut short his tour.





