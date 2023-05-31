Abronye DC optimistic in Ghana’s economic prospects under Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: GNA

Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed hope in the country’s economic prospects and asked Ghanaians to maintain their confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.



Speaking in an interview with the media in Sunyani, Baffoe, popularly known as ‘Abronye’ in the nation’s political space said, “The economy is steadily regaining its former glory to accelerate the better Ghana agenda of the government.”



“The IMF bailout and other government policy interventions are paving the way for our economy to regain its strength. Indications are all clear that our economy will bounce back very soon,” he stated.



“In fact, Ghana is on the path of economic prosperity that would alleviate the plight of the ordinary citizenry, and we must all have confidence and support the government in that direction,” the Regional NPP chairman stated.



Baffoe said a National Democratic Congress government “is not an alternative for Ghana now,” stressing “What we need is a little patience, and things would be turned around for the good people of Ghana.”



“The NPP government under President Akufo-Addo has been able to manage and navigate through the global economic crisis and very soon we shall usher in an era of economic emancipation,” he stated.