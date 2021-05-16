Abronye DC backs Somalia, jabs 'rebel leader' Mahama

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has taken a swipe at African Union and former President John Mahama following claims of Somalia rejection.



Somalia has 'rejected' the appointment of Mahama as the African Union’s (AU) special envoy to help mediate its political impasse with Kenya.



Mohamed Abdirazak, Somalia’s Foreign and International Cooperation Minister, argues that the former President is closely associated with the leadership in Kenya, and can't be trusted to be impartial and deliver an acceptable solution.



Abronye DC reacting to this in a one-on-one interview on the Platform programme on Peace FM, backed the decision of Somalia saying: "Somalis have done well...Charles Taylor and Mahama are on the same level so why should the AU even leave the former and rather go for the latter; they are all rebel leaders".



