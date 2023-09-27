Abraham Norman Nortey honoured with Kofi Annan Youth Inspirational Award, 2023

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: dr. robert kaba, contributor

Abraham Norman Nortey has been honoured with Kofi Annan Youth Inspirational Award, 2023, at the International Mental Health and Well-being Conference.



The conference serves as a gathering of distinguished intellectuals, professionals, students, and prominent public figures hailing from various countries worldwide. Together, they engage in discussions on matters pertaining to mental health.



The conference started on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, with the presentation of awards to deserving individuals. Among the recipients, Mr. Abraham Norman Nortey received the prestigious Kofi Annan Youth Inspirational Award for Leadership and Community Service.



The Kofi Annan Youth Inspirational Awards were established by the Mental Health and Well-being Foundation in tribute to the late former UN Secretary-General, acknowledging his commitment to the development of young individuals actively engaged in community initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of the less fortunate.



This scheme aims to recognize and celebrate the remarkable efforts of young leaders dedicated to community service.



The award was received by Prof. Lydia Aziator, the Vice Chancellor of UHAS. Prof. Aziator highlighted Abraham Norman Nortey's extensive record of community service and expressed her best wishes for his future endeavors.



Abraham Norman Nortey, a distinguished young individual holding accredited degrees in MHFA, BSc, MPH, and MBA, and currently pursuing an MBChB, has an impressive record of community service and leadership.



He has served as the former President of the Ghana Association of Medical Biochemistry Students (UHAS-GAMBIMBS) and the former President of the National Health Students' Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) for the Volta, Central & Eastern Zones. Additionally, he held the esteemed position of former President in the National Ghana Biochemistry Student Association (GHABSA).



His leadership extends to his role as the former SRC President of the University of Health and Allied Sciences and the former Graduate President of the National Association of Public Health Students of GIMPA.



Abraham Norman is deeply committed to community service and has successfully initiated and managed numerous projects. He serves as a mentor, instilling the values of volunteerism and patriotism in aspiring young leaders.