Abraham Koomson describes govt, Ofori-Atta as confused over new taxes

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

The General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, Abraham Koomson, has bemoaned the “numerous” taxes Ghanaians have to pay.



He said that the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and by extension, the government is confused about how to run the economy because there are already about 17 taxes.



His comment comes on the back of the passage of the three revenue bills; Excise Duty, Growth and Sustainability Levy, and Income Amendment Bills. Something he says will add to the excruciating burden the ordinary Ghanaian is already going through.



“This government, they are confused especially the finance minister who doesn’t know what he is doing. Already, about seventeen taxes are being paid, we have import duty which is 5%, import VAT of 15%, processing fee, ECOWAS Levy, Network Charge VAT, Network Charge Covid-19 levy, Health, Ghana’s Shippers Authority SNF fee, Import National Health Insurance, Network Charge National Health Insurance, IRS Tax deposit, Special Import Levy…



“Seventeen taxes are being paid before these three new ones so we don’t need taxes again,” he was quoted by 3news.com.



Reacting further, Mr Koomson said the Federation of Labour has tried unsuccessfully to have an audience with the finance minister after they got wind of the new taxes.



“Fortunately for us, we got wind of these new taxes that Ofori-Atta wanted to impose on us so we petitioned Parliament through the Speaker dated 3rd February 2023. GUTA also petitioned, AGI petitioned, to the extent that AGI even gave recommendations, they wanted engagements with Finance Committee of Parliament… the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana also petitioned, we even followed up, we went to parliament to meet the leadership there, for the speaker we couldn’t access him, we went there several times but he was involved in other things so we couldn’t access him.

“Our problem now is that the taxes that we are paying, if they are not being applied well that is the situation that we will find ourselves in because we know that going to IMF comes with so many implications,” he told Moro Awudu.





He also added that these taxes must be put to good use, especially when the country is looking to secure some support from the International Money Fund.



