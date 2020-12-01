Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

About 784 electorates are expected to vote at the Dome-Kwabenya Electoral Area

Ghana will observe a general election on December 7

As at 06:30 hours, the Polling Officials at the two polling centres for the special voting at the Kwabeneya Police Station were set, with all the voting materials intact.



Voting commenced exactly at 07:00 hours after Mr James Coffie, the Presiding Officer for the Kwabenya Electoral Area, at 06:30 hour in the presence of all the electorates, Party Agents from the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), election observers, security personnel, and the media, presented the ballot boxes and other election materials for a thorough inspection before sealing the boxes.



There was a sizable queue as the electorates made up of mostly security personnel and a few health care workers were present to cast their ballot so they could return to their duty posts.



As at 7.30, a total of 68 persons had cast their ballot at both polling stations, while the process progressed smoothly amidst the observance of the strict COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, handwashing and wearing of nose mask.



Ms Janet Koranteng, the District Electoral Officer, told the GNA that everything was moving on smoothly and hoped that should the process continue as such on December 07, 2020, Ghana could boast of one of the most peaceful and smooth elections so far.

