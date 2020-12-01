Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

About 510 eligible in Tano South to cast their ballot in special voting exercise

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

A total of 510 eligible voters in the Tano South Constituency of the Ahafo Region are expected to cast their ballots in the on-going Electoral Commission's (EC) special voting exercise.



Mrs Alberta Mensah Bonsu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at the Bechem Municipal EC's office where the exercise is being conducted that voting materials arrived on time and the voting started exactly 07:00 hours.



So far, she said no incident had been reported and commended agents of the various political party for their comportment.



The GNA sighted only party agents of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Convention People's Party (CPP) during a visit to the polling centre.



Mrs Bonsu said the centre had also received COVID-19 personal protective equipment, adding voters were all mandated to observe the health safety protocols to stem the possible spread of the pandemic.

