About 150 women undergo free eye screening on mothers day

Regional News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru Constituency in collaboration with Eye Pro Eye Care and Management of Bosome FM have organised free eye screening for 150 women who are mostly public-sector retirees and single mothers.



Mr George Marfo Amankwah, the General Manager for Bosome FM, a radio station based in Akyem Swedru, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the health screening exercise was an annual event initiated by the collaborators in 2020 for women on Mothers' Day.



He said, some women were reluctant to come for medical check-up and such an occasion allowed them to participate in the exercise.



It enabled the women to detect health conditions and gave them the chance to access the right treatment quickly.



The 150 participants were retired nurses and teachers, traders, single mothers, and old ladies.



They were refreshed after the screening.



Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the MP for Akyem Swedru Constituency, said they embarked on the exercise as a sign of love for mothers.



"Words are not enough to convey our utmost love and appreciation to all mothers who play their affectionate role in caring for their children from the day we are born till the good Lord separates us," he said.