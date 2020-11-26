Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: GNA

About 123 contest 34 Greater Accra Regional Parliamentary seats

Ghana will observe a general election on December 7

There are 123 parliamentary candidates, vying for the 34 parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region in the December Parliamentary Election, the Ghana News Agency has gathered.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are contesting in each of the 34 Constituencies; the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) contesting for 15; Convention Peoples Party (CPP) eight; the Peoples National Convention (PNC) six seats; and the National Democratic Party (NDP) six.



Others are: the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) six; the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) is contesting for two; All Peoples Congress (APC) one; and some independent candidates.



According to Electoral Statistics obtained by the Ghana News Agency, in 10 of the Constituencies - Bortianor-Ngleshie, Shai-Osudoku, Sege, Ashaiman, Tema Central, Ablekuma South, Okaikwei South, Okaikwei Central, Ayawaso North, and Ayawaso East, only the NPP and the NDC are contesting.



The Political Party breakdown indicates that GUM is contesting for seats at Weija-Gbawe, Anyaa-Sowutuom, La Nkwantanang/ Madina, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, Odododiodoo, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Tema East, Tema West Kpone Katamanso, Adentan, Ningo-Prampram and Ada.



The CPP; Weija-Gbawe, Anyaa-Sowutuom, Okaikwei North, Odododiodoo, Tema West, Adentan, Sege and Ada.



The PNC - Weja-Gbawe, Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ablekuma West and the La Dadekotonpon.



The LPG - Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso Central, Ablekuma West, Korley Klottey, Ningo Prampram and Ada.



The NDP - Tema West, Amasaman, Ayawaso Central, Ablekuma Central, Kpone Katamanso and Ada; the PPP - Domeabra-Obom and the Amasaman; and the APC - Weija-Gbawe.



Eight Constituencies - Trobu, Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ablekuma Central, La Dadekotopon, Kpone- Katamanso and the Ningo-Prampram have the presence of Independent candidates.



The 34 Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region are Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North, Ablekuman West, Ablekuma South, Ada, Adentan, Amasaman, Anyaa-Sowutuom, Ashiaman, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and the Ayawaso West Wuogon.



Others are: Bortianor-Ngleshie, Dome-Kwabenya, Domeabra-Obom, Korley Klottey, Krowor, Kpone Katamanso, La Nkwantanang/Madina, La Dadekotopon, Ledzokuku, Ningo Prampram, Odododiodoo, Okaikwei Central, Okaikwei North, Okaikwei South, Shai-Osudoku, Sege, Tema East, Tema West, Tema Central, Trubo, and Weija-Gbawe.

