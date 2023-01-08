Abokobi township roads given facelift as resealing begins

Regional News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

Abokobi Township is currently undergoing a facelift as resealing of inner roads commenced on Friday, 6th January, 2023.



This forms part of a 2.3-kilometre road project which commenced in the second quarter of 2022 and follows the paving of the Abokobi lorry station and markets respectively.



Phase two of the project which extends to the Assembly and towards Sesemi is also ongoing and involves the construction of a 220-metre concrete drain.



Speaking to GEMANEWS, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, said she was delighted to finally see the commencement of the resealing of the Abokobi inner roads.



She expressed optimism that other critical roads in the area connecting to the Municipal Capital will soon see works on them as she continues to lobby central government.



"I'm happy that the contractor has started this phase (resealing) of the project and I want to take this opportunity to assure the residents that we're making serious efforts to address their concerns; Teiman, Akporman-Boi, and others, so they should exercise patience with us and be hopeful", she said.



Hon. Kaakie Mann indicated that the Assembly through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) is periodically reshaping the deplorable community roads while pushing for a more lasting solution.



The Municipal Urban Roads Engineer (MURE), Ceaser Sackey, said all roads in the area have been captured and packaged and submitted to the Department of Urban Roads and was hopeful of a positive outcome.



The project, estimated to cost 1.2 million Ghana Cedis is financed through the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of the Assembly and being executed by Sikasem Limited.



