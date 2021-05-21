Abochi beats Olamede, Wizkid, Burna Boy to place second on iTunes USA worldwide charts

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, Bismark Kwabena Enyan, who goes by the moniker Abochi in Showbiz has been placed in the 2nd position in the highly prestigious iTunes USA worldwide charts after beating Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamede and other top international acts with his debut single, 'Bestie'.



The song after its release in 2019 became an instant chart topping song across Africa. For over two years, the song remains evergreen garnering world’s attention each passing day with a number of nominations in some revered awards schemes in Africa.



Debuting on the iTunes USA worldwide charts is a great feat to his career and an opportunity to pelt his talent to the faces of the westerners and win their support.