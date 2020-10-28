Regional News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Aboboyaa driver crashed to death in a gutter at Namong

He died after he was rushed to the Namong SDA Hospital

A young tricycle (Aboboyaa) driver, only identified as Owura died instantly when his tricycle crashed at Namong in the Offinso South Municipality.



Owura was moving along with two other tricycles loaded with wood from Namong Sawmill when the incident occurred on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 3 pm.



According to an eyewitness, the driver upon reaching a chop bar popularly known as 40,40, with other riders decided to display their skills at top speed.



In the process, his tricycle somersaulted and crashed into a nearby gutter after it (tricycle) bumped into a pothole and caught fire.



The eyewitness also explained that Owura who was on the tricycle with his mate after being rescued from the gutter had sustained serious degrees of injuries including burns and could not survive when he was rushed to the hospital.



He died after he was rushed to the Namong SDA Hospital, and then to St. Patrick’s Hospital, Offinso.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary.





