Aboadze gets market from METKA to slow spread of coronavirus

As part of efforts to ensure that the coronavirus is brought under control, especially at places of mass gathering, METKA, the business unit of MYTILINEOS, a Greek Sustainable Engineering Solutions company, has constructed a market for the Aboadze community in the Shama District of the Western Region.



The gesture, in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility, will help decongest the main Aboadze market while also providing a decent place for traders selling at unauthorized places in the community.



The market is a 200m square shed with a sanitary facility, a water storage tank and parking area for trucks.



It will accommodate close to 50 traders and costs GH¢150,000.



It is coming at a time when the Shama District Assembly is looking for alternative and decent trading places for traders in consonance with the quest to ensure adequate physical distancing to minimize the spread of the virus at markets.



At a ceremony to commission the market, the Planning Officer for the Shama District Assembly, Alhaji Abu Mohammed, described the project as timely and commended METKA for the intervention.



“The Shama District Assembly in its development plan has planned putting up a new market for the Aboadze and Abuesi communities. But this project has helped and relieved the assembly of that plan and will enable it concentrate on other equally important projects elsewhere.



“The assurance is that we will strive and support the community to expand this market and make it one of the major markets in the district.”



He charged the traders to adhere to all the protocols on COVID-19 as they relocate to the market to give meaning to the rationale behind the construction of the project which is to help reduce the coronavirus burden at market places.



In a speech read on her behalf by Human Resources Manager Portia Asamoah, Director of Mytilineos Gavriel Marianna said the company is happy to leave behind a positive footprint in the community by contributing to government’s efforts at combating the coronavirus.



“It is gratifying to note that the completion of this market has come at a time when there is a serious need for physical and social distancing as one of the major protocols for the fight against the spread of the Covid-19. The fight against the novel coronavirus requires massive efforts from citizens to ensure that the virus is defeated. It is our wish that this market will augment and help in the decongestion of markets in the Shama District. I, therefore, wish to encourage all of us to observe the various health protocols in market places as the government has directed in line with World Health Organisation standards.”



She is hopeful that “a market such as this would add vibrancy and encourage other economic activities in the Aboadze community, the entire district and beyond. It would enhance access to healthy food and improve businesses for traders and residents”.



Chief of Aboadze Nana Kobina Atom III entreated the traders to ensure that the market is clean at all times.



Nana Atom III cautioned them that he will personally sanction any trader who violates any of the COVID-19 protocols as he intends to ensure that the virus is contained.

