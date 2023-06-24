Ablekuma robbery: He sent me money minutes before his death - Wife of murdered police speaks

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amanda Amoah, the grieving wife of Callistus Amoah, the young police officer who tragically lost his life during a bullion van robbery at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra, has shared details about her last interaction with her late husband.



In an interview with Citi TV on June 23, 2023, Amanda revealed that moments before his untimely death, Callistus had sent her money she had requested for some urgent need.



According to Amanda, she had attended a program for which she needed funds to cover some costs, she reached out to her husband, who promptly sent her the required amount shortly before the fatal incident occurred.



Recalling the sequence of events, Amanda recounted, "I went for a program I was doing, so when I closed from there, I decided to call him, but the number wasn't going through.



"At 12, I called him and asked him, 'Daddy, please, I'm done. I thought I can't finish, but I'm able to finish. They said I should pay 150 cedis for the biometrics, so can you please send it to me?' He told me okay, but he called me back and said the network was not good, so he would send it to me later. Within 10 minutes, he called me and informed me that he had sent the money."



According to her, she thanked him and hurriedly withdrew the funds to proceed with the biometric process, but little did she know that this would be their final conversation with the late police officer.



“So, I just said okay thank you and I just went to withdraw the money and I went to do the biometric. So, at 1:40 I was done and I was coming home and I said let me call and check up on him, he didn’t pick up, so I was thinking because sometimes when they are on the bullion van like that, he says that he doesn’t want to make a call because he always sees that place to be high risk and he always says my duty is risky and I am risking my life you people.”



She further revealed that shortly thereafter, she received a distressing call from her father, informing her that a police officer had been fatally shot in Ablekuma, a route often taken by Callistus during his duties.



“My dad just called and said that he had seen a message on his phone that a police officer had been shot dead at Ablekuma and that is his route because they always goes to Anyaa and Ablekuma, and so we went and switched on the TV and the news was all over,” she added.



The deceased officer was attacked and fired at multiple times while he was in the passenger seat of a bullion van that had gone to a popular fuel station at Ablekuma to collect money.



In CCTV footage that has since gone viral, some four men atop two motorbikes, went directly for the policeman in the front seat of the white van, firing at him until he succumbed to death.







You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





AM/SARA