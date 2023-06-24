Ablekuma bullion van robbery: I got news of my husband's death through TV - Widow speaks

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amanda Amoah, wife of a police officer killed on June 21 while escorting a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk has spoken about how she heard the news of her husband's passing.



In an interview with the media on June 23, the widow recounted her last moments with the husband which centered around her calling to request for some money to aid her register for some biometrics she was undertaking.



She disclosed that some officials from the Ghana Police Service had called her mother requesting for her number, informing them that they wanted to pay them a visit at their home.



Despite repeated pleas to be told what the issue was, they refused. Similar pleas with colleagues of her husband who she reached out to in the height of her concern and uncertainty went unanswered.



"My dad called and informed me that he had seen a message on his phone regarding the death of a police officer in Ablekuma, which happens to be his assigned route as they often travel through Anyaa and Ablekuma.



"We immediately turned on the television, and the news was everywhere," Amanda shared with a heavy heart.



Her mother also recounted a similar sequence of events before stressing the pivotal role that the deceased played in the life of his daughter with whom they have a child.



“You should have seen us here yesterday, we cried our hearts out because Amoah is my daughter’s everything, my daughter doesn’t work, he does everything for her, he does everything,” she said.



“They got married (in church) only last year even though the traditional ceremony was conducted in the north two years ago. The marriage was blessed at St. Georges Roman Catholic Church in 2022. June 27 will be exactly one year,” she further disclosed.



The police service is on a manhunt for the robbers who made away with an undisclosed amount of money.







