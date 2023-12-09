Ablekuma West faces political turmoil as calls for new leadership grow

Politics of Saturday, 9 December 2023

kessbenonline.com

In a surprising turn of events, the once strong New Patriotic Party (NPP) seat of Ablekuma West finds itself in disarray, prompting calls for new leadership. This constituency, which was formed by the division of Ablekuma South before the 2012 general election, has been a key stronghold for the party.



The journey began with the introduction of Ursula Owusu, a calm and respected candidate, who aimed to revive the spirit of the late Hon. Amarley Tagoe within the constituency. Despite initial resistance from delegates, Owusu won their support due to her close association with Hon. Roni Nicole and the party.



However, what was once seen as a promising choice has now become a source of concern for the people of Ablekuma West. During the parliamentary election, the NPP experienced an unexpected depreciation of votes by 3,000, a significant deviation from the norm in the constituency. This decline in support has raised questions about the effectiveness of the current leadership.



In response to the growing discontent, delegates are now calling on Hon. Roni Nicole to step in and save the sinking Ablekuma West seat. It is believed that a new candidate with the qualities of a strong leader, someone who can unite delegates and party executives, is necessary for the NPP to retain the seat.



The ideal candidate would possess selflessness, ambition, humility, vision, and a strong work ethic. Hon. Roni Nicole, with a clear track record within a short period in government, is seen as a potential beacon of hope for the constituency.



As Ablekuma West stands at a crossroads, the search for new leadership continues. The constituency awaits the dawn of a new era, one that will bring stability and progress. The outcome of this search will undoubtedly shape the political landscape of the area and have far-reaching implications for the NPP.