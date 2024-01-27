Ablekuma West NPP primaries: Ursula Owusu-Ekuful 'whips' Roni Nicol

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has won the Ablekuma West seat in the ongoing NPP parliamentary primaries.



This follows the close of polls at the constituency on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



According to results from GhanaWeb's Ishmael Batoma, as announced by the Electoral Commission official at the constituency, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful polled 812 out of the 1108 total votes cast.



Roni Kwesi Nicol, who was contesting the sitting MP, lost his bid after polling 241.



Rejected ballots in the constituency were 20 votes.



AE