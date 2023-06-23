Ablekuma: Police hunting for robbers who killed officer in attack on bullion van

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on.



The Police said their prayers and thoughts are with the family of their deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.



They assured the public that they will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.



STATEMENT: POLICE ON MANHUNT FOR ROBBERS WHO ATTACKED A BULLION VAN AT ABLEKUMA IN ACCRA



The Police are on a manhunt to arrest a gang of four robbers who attacked a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk, a suburb of Accra and shot the Police escort who has unfortunately passed on.



Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general.



We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice.



