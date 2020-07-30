General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Ablekuma-Joma Jaase’s funeral turns bloody as 3 residents get shot

On Saturday July 25, 2020, the late Jaase of Ablekuma-Joma in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region was put to rest.



It was a sad day for the family and loved ones who had gathered to mourn the passing of Asafoatse Emmanuel Adama Aryee.



But that was not all, three members of the community who would ordinarily spend time with colleagues and friends hanging out in the area unfortunately had to spend the day at a medical facility after being hit by stray bullets.



The three, all males belonging to the Muslim community were severely wounded by stray bullets believed to have been shot by a member of the chief’s entourage.



Two of the victims, Kamal and Amidu, 12 and 15 years old respectively, were shot in the head.



A 26-year-old man, Mohammed, who rushed to rescue the two boys from bleeding to death was also hit in the hand and leg.



Initial reports suggest one of the boys had died, however, a visit to the homes of two of the victims revealed all three are alive and receiving treatment.



15-year-old Amidu who was hit in the head has been discharged from the hospital and narrates what happened on the fateful day to Vlogger, Selorm Helen.



"We were working when they walked into the house, firing gunshots in the air. As they fired, the Chief sent word that they should stop and they did shortly after. While they were walking away from the scene the same man who had come to deliver the Chief’s word drew two guns and started firing angrily and we were hit by those stray bullets,” he recounts.



Meanwhile 12-year-old Kamal who had the greatest impact, according to his aunt, remains in critical condition at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital at the time of freelancer, Helen Selorm’s visit to the community.



Watch 15-year-old Amidu and his family as they recount the ordeal in this conversation with freelance journalist and vlogger, Selorm Helen.









