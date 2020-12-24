Regional News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: GNA

Ablekuma Central calls on President to re-appoint MCE

Some members of Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly

Assembly members of Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly on Wednesday appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to re-appoint Madam Mariama Karley Amui, current Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to continue her “good works.”



They said the success of every Assembly was dependent on the able leadership demonstrated by the Chief Executive, of which Madam Amui had “proven beyond a reasonable doubt” that the President of the Republic made the right choice by appointing her as the MCE.



The appeal was made during the Assembly’s last general meeting for the year to review activities for 2020 and put new strategies in place for a successful 2021.



Present at the meeting were Assembly Members from Laterbiokorshie, Abossey Okai, Mataheko, Sukura, Gbotsui, Nmenmette and Manbrook; and four Government Appointees.



Mr Yakubu Abane Asoke, Presiding Member and Assembly Member for Nmenmette described the MCE a “unifier, peacemaker and good listener.”



“I have worked with many MCE’s but this woman is different in the sense that even though the Municipal Assembly is less than two years old, it has experienced growth in many sectors. She is a mother to all… During the lockdown period, she led the Assembly to provide relief to many and ensured that they all survived the period of hardship,” he said.



Mr Asoke said he had given directives that the motion be forwarded to Chief of Staff and carried on to the Office of the President that he should not overlook the MCE adding, “We are appealing that if someone else is brought to us aside from our MCE, we will vote against that new person.”



Mr Muntari Wahab, Assembly Member for Laterbiokorshie said the Municipality had benefitted from several developmental projects such as schools, hospitals, sporting facilities, and roads initiated by the MCE.



“The MCE is someone who believes in development, as such, if she is given another chance to continue with her vision, the Assembly would become one of the best in Greater Accra,” he added.



Madam Dora Osei Boateng, Mataheko Assambly Member, also described the MCE as “sociable”.



She said through the efforts of the MCE, work had begun in her electoral area for the construction of drainage systems—a problem that they faced for many years.



The MCE expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in her and congratulated him on his re-election as President for another term.



She also thanked the Assembly Members for the support over the period and said the COVID-19 pandemic affected some activities of the Assembly and made revenue generation difficult but was hopeful that 2021 would be a better year meet all set targets.



At the meeting, the Assembly adopted the Model Urban Passenger Transport Services Bye-Laws 2017 to regulate urban passenger transport in the Assembly.



Looking at the way forward for 2021, the Assembly planned on channelling its common fund towards the construction of a Municipal Court, Clinic at Abossey Okai, repair faulty streetlights, renovate three basic schools, and construct a Library Complex and Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre.



The Assembly would also use its Internally Generated Funds to provide sheds for traders at the Onion Market and undertake a Community Self Help Project, which would provide a financial top-up to support projects that were initiated by community leaders.

