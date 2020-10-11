Regional News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ablekuma Central Taskforce ready for violent-free election

Mr Cephas Arthur, Chief Superintendent of Police and Chairman of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Electoral Security Taskforce, said the Taskforce is ready to ensure violent-free elections come December 7.



He said stakeholders had been provided with security guidelines to help them prevent any mayhem before, during and after the polls.



Chief Supt Arthur, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after meeting members of the Taskforce, called on political parties to commit themselves to ensure a clean campaign to forestall any incidence of violence.



He said the perspectives of police security had changed in contemporary times and that the spotlight was now on people committing electoral offences such as defacing of posters and pulling down of billboards.



“The Municipal Electoral Security Taskforce is up and doing and need the support of all stakeholders to achieve the expected goals,” he said.



Chief Supt Arthur said attention would be focused more on polling stations noted as potential flashpoints.



He urged the parties and the electorate to live up to expectation and give the process the needed credibility and integrity it deserved.





