Ablekuma Central Assembly warns against building without permits

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly has cautioned residents against the building of structures without development and building permits from the Assembly.



Mr Tijani Mumuni, Head of the Physical Planning Department of the Assembly, said any person who carried out physical development without a permit committed an offence and was liable on summary conviction to a fine not less than five hundred penalty units and not more than one thousand penalty units.



Also, the person could face up to a term of imprisonment of not less than two years and not more than four years or both.



“Pursuant to section 117 sub-section 1 of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925), a person shall not carry out physical development within the country unless the development is carried out in accordance with permit issued under this Act,” he said.



Mr Mumuni gave the caution on Tuesday during Public Financial Management Town Hall Meeting organised by the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly in Accra.



The event allowed the leadership of the Assembly to render account to constituents as to how revenue was managed, outlined achievements and future projects, and created a platform for citizens to also voice out their grievances and suggestions.



Mr Mumuni said a development permit was written permission authorising a person to carry out development under conditions specified in the permit where a building permit allowed construction of buildings or structures to proceed on condition of compliance to building codes.



He said development and building permits promoted orderliness, the convenience of movement, public safety and enhanced economic development.



Also, they acted as a system of checks and balances that helped in creating safer projects.



Mr Mumuni said permits increased property value, thereby making it easier for the property to be insured or sold.



“It is financially sound to obtain a building permit as required by law - Your home or business building is your investment,” he added.



He said except for military and security installations or buildings designated for diplomatic missions such as Embassies, all other building activities required permits.



These include; making structural alteration (remodelling) or transformation (renovation) to a building, hoarding of property, planning permission-in-principle, change of use or rezoning, sub-division or consolidation and extension of time.



Others are; certificate of completion of habitation, temporary structure permit, regularization of existing structures, an extension of existing building and demolition permit.



Mr Kwasi Adarkwa, the Municipal Planning Officer, said amidst the economic crisis the COVID-19 pandemic had brought unto the nation, the Assembly still embarked on a renovation of the Assembly’s main office block at Laterbiokorshie- Phase One and Phase Two.



Hr said it also started the renovation of a 12-Unit Classroom for Assembly Administration offices at Salvation Cluster of Schools - Phase One at Larterbiokorshie, which is 60 per cent complete.



“We also commenced the reroofing, partitioning and conversion of a 12 Unit Classroom for Assembly Administration offices at Salvation Cluster of Schools- Phase Two at Larterbiokorshie which is 50 per cent completed,” he said.



Some other projects include the construction of a fence wall at Trinity Family Catholic School, Mataheko, construction of a dormitory at Kateco Senior High School (20 per cent completed), construction of a Unit Classroom block, office and washroom for a Kindergarten at Ayaa Ideen Islamic School, Sukura (75 per cent complete).



“The Assembly constructed a three-kilometre asphalt overlay of Agbogbloshie Road and provided U-drains at Shukura, Zamramaline and Zongo,” he said.