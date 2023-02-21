Ablakwa was not served – Court decides in Kusi Boateng's case

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

An Accra High Court has said that Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was not served with any contempt procedure as was suggested.



At a hearing on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, following the filing of charges of contempt against the MP by the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Victor Kusi Boateng, the court noted that the records available before it do not suggest that the MP was served.



This follows suggestions that Mr. Ablakwa had kicked out documents from Mr. Kusi Boateng that were served to him by a bailiff on the premises of Metro TV after a Good Morning Ghana show on February 3, 2023.



The motion for contempt, which was filed by Rev. Kusi Boateng, indicated that the reasons Ablakwa gave for rejecting the document were not tangible. It added that the MP also disrespected the court when he shared copies of the court order on social media.



But the court, in its judgement on Tuesday, indicated that the respondent, Ablakwa, had not been served nor made any order to be served.



According to the judge, documents procured by Ablakwa from social media cannot be accepted as a legal writ from the court.



“From the records before this court, the respondent has not been served with any contempt procedure, and the court has also not made any order for such a process. What learned counsel for the respondent procured either from social media or from learned counsel for the applicant cannot be taken as service of the contempt processes,” the sitting judge said.



The court, therefore, ordered the necessary legal steps to be taken to serve the respondent on the contempt issue.



The case has since been adjourned sine die for the respondent to be properly served.



