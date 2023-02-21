Ablakwa storms court with NDC gurus over Kusi Boateng case

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is currently at an Accra High Court over charges of contempt brought against him by Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Victor Kusi Boateng.



The plaintiff told the court that the refusal of Ablakwa to accept two suits he had filed, and the subsequent kicking of the court documents on the floor after service was disrespectful of the court and that Ablakwa should be convicted and jailed.



Ablakwa is being represented in court by Lawyer Thaddeus Sory.



Before the case was called, however, some top-ranking members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) arrived to support their colleague.



Among personalities spotted in court were NDC National Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Deputy National Communications Officer for the NDC, Ako Gunn, leading member of the NDC, Omane Boamah, and Totobi Kwakye, former Information Minister under Rawlings.



2020 NDC running mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, and Edem Agbana are also at the Accra High Court to support Ablakwa.



Meanwhile, constituents of the North Tongu MP have gathered outside of the court room, chanting songs in support of their MP.



