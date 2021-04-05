'Ablakwa’s resignation unfortunate but disrespectful' - Yaw Boateng Gyan

Politics of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan says recent happenings in his party is likely to affect their chances of winning the next election if not solved amicably.



He was discussing the Member of Parliament for North Tongu’s resignation from Parliament’s Appointments Committee in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, announced his resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



He indicated in his resignation that the decision was ‘after days of careful thought. He added that “I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle”.



But, Yaw Boateng Gyan sees Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s resignation as “unfortunate” – adding that his expertise is much needed on the committee.



The former NDC’s National Organizer, however, bemoaned Mr Ablakwa’s thoughtless decision to resign from the committee without any consultation with the party leadership.



“This should have been discussed within the party. There are elders in the party and he [Ablakwa] should have consulted some of us for advice,” he said.



Adding that “What he did was disrespectful. They belong to a party and must bring such issues to the party leaders to solve this issue.”