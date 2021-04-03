Ablakwa’s resignation gives room for speculations being used against NDC – Ade Coker

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ade Coker has said there a lot of speculations regarding what led to the resignation of North Tongu Member of Parliament from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



This is as result of the failure of Mr Alabkwa to give reasons for his resignation, he said.



To that end, Mr Ade Coker said there is the need to know the voting line of Mr Ablakwa when he was on the Committee during the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.



Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Committee on Wednesday March 31, 2021.



He said in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday April 3, Mr Ade Coker told host Abena Tabi that “In future your voting record in parliament can be pulled out. If you go to the US, there is nothing like consensus.



“We will have to find out during the vetting process what his [Ablakwa’s] voting line was. That will determine and help us to make a judgment on what he is saying about principles.



“If you had consistently voted against the nominees then it look like well, then you can say is of no use for me to still be on the committee.



“I want to know how the voting pattern went. if the voting pattern went in such a way that you lost, then you are obliged to accept the results of what has taken place but here we are they only come and tell us it is consensus.”



He added “the resignation gives room for conjecture, it gives room for a lot of rumours against the NDC.”