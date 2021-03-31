Ablakwa’s resignation a vote-of-no confidence in Haruna’s leadership – Mubarak

Politics of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

The resignation of Noth Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, from the Appointments Committee is vote-of-no confidence in the leadership of Haruna Iddrisu, former MP for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak has said.



Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned from the appointments committee on Tuesday with immediate effect. In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Ablakwa said his decision was taken on a matter of principle.



He also added that based on his decision, he will be unavailable for the vetting of deputy ministers yet-to-be nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana.”



Speaking in an interview with Starrfm.com.gh, the former MP said the decision by Ablakwa is a clear indication that some minority members have lost the trust and confidence in their leadership in the House.



He added that some unhappy minority MPs are likely to follow the decision by the North Tongu MP.