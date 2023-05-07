Ablakwa reveals major reasons court threw out Kusi Boateng's contempt case

General News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed some of the major reasons he was victorious in a contempt case brought against his by clergyman Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.



Ablakwa, speaking on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show on May 5, 2023, said the court threw out Kusi Boateng because of procedural and material evidence relative to service of the suit he is accused of disrespecting.



He revealed that the bailiff who met him at Metro TV in February to serve him with the papers was unknown to the courts.



The judge, he noted had also dismissed the case because of irregularities and inconsistencies in the case of the plaitiff.



"The judge was very clear that the whole arrangement of the attempt to serve me was unconstitutional, it was clearly an entrapment.



"The persons who came to this premises to serve me were not bailiffs of the court, a search was conducted at the registry of court and no court official had been sent to serve me.



"It is still a mystery who those guys are and who did the recording. The whole thing was clearly a set up," he submitted.



Aside the irregularity and inconsistency bit he also noted that the plaintiff had breached an order of the Chief Justice that only bailiffs should serve originating processes.



Ablakwa described the judgment as "well received, erudite and sound."







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA