Ablakwa provides update on ‘National Cathedral Scandals’, Rev Kusi Boateng case

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has given an update on issues surrounding his exposés on the National Cathedral of Ghana project and his ongoing petition and suits against the secretary to the Board of Trustee of the Cathedral, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.



In a Facebook post shared on Friday, April 13, 2023, Ablakwa indicated that the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has informed him that it is investigating his conflict-of-interest petition against Rev Kusi Boateng.



He added that the commission requested additional documents which he has provided.



The MP also said that the contempt suit filed against him by the secretary to the Board of the National Cathedral will be heard in May 2023.



“Significant Updates on the “National” Cathedral Scandal: CHRAJ has formally written to me indicating they are continuing with investigations into my Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi conflict of interest petition. CHRAJ subsequently requested additional documentation which I promptly and dutifully submitted on the 9th of March, 2023.



“The Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi contempt case brought against me is expected to be finally determined next month. The high court has slated judgement for May 5, 2023,” parts of his post read.



Ablakwa also indicated that he will release new exposés on the National Cathedral project in the coming days.



"Ghanaians should expect fresh series of 'National' Cathedral Scandals in a few days," he wrote.



Background



The latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested impropriety on the part of the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.



On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



