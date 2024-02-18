Ablakwa for future president triggers exchanges on X

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has become the subject of political exchange on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter.)



Ablakwa has, in recent times, scored praise across the political divide following his efforts to raise funds to resettle his constituents affected by the spillage of two dams in the Volta Region.



While Ablakwa is focused on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign for former president John Dramani Mahama to return to office, an X user asked that Ablakwa be considered a serious candidate for president in the future.



"Okudzeto Ablakwa has to be considered a serious candidate for president someday. Also, he shouldn't wait too long to run because the applause may quieten sooner than you'd expect," the X user by the name of @readjerome stated.



His view courted reactions, among others, that by his service to his people, he could make a strong case to lead the nation.



Others flatly opposed it, claiming that Ablakwa was no different from other politicians.



Ablakwa served as spokesperson to Mahama's running mate in the 2020 general elections, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



He is currently ranked one of the most efficient MPs due to his anti-corruption crusades and support for his constituents at different levels.



Read some reactions below:





If he appears on the presidential ballot paper in 2028, he has my vote.



I witnessed how passionate he is about his constituents when I visited Mepe. I think the presidency needs genuine leaders like him. https://t.co/ettrTz0I84 — Enin (@Enin_gh) February 17, 2024

And yes, if Bawumia with his terrible policies as the Vice President and head of the Economic management team can say he’s running for president what stops Ablakwa from having similar dreams ?? Moy3 hypocrites paa — Octopus Trudy (@179858_) February 17, 2024

Masa this isn’t about Ablakwa’s humility. He’s showing working and we’re all seeing it. He’s getting loud praises. If he’s to run for President anytime soon, he’ll get more people behind him. Which of your MPs show working pass am in recent times? — Ɔkɔdeɛ (@KwekuPsy) February 17, 2024

Ablakwa for president ???????? https://t.co/LE53oArlcp — Wa Boy ???? (@Mywahom) February 17, 2024

Yes! Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa is phenomenal, one of the very hardworking MPs. He has great prospects and I won't be shocked if he becomes the President of Ghana some day. Imagine the way he has handled the situation of the flood victims in his constituency. Apt response to their https://t.co/0JeT7e9soZ — Ebendoor (@_ebendoor) February 17, 2024

Hmm. Ablakwa especially as president won't hesitate to hire and fire at all. — ???????????????????????????? ???????????? (@citizenyao) February 17, 2024

SARA