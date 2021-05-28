Ablakwa files urgent question in Parliament over Akufo-Addo’s ‘obscene profligacy’

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has filed an urgent question in the House to demand accountability over the recent move by government to rent an aircraft for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when the presidential jet is in good condition.



According to the North Tongu Member of Parliament, President Akufo-Addo’s recent trip abroad cost Ghana GH¢2.8 million because he went for a luxurious aircraft owned by Acropolis Aviaition based in the UK.



He wrote on Thursday, May 27 that less than 15 percent of that amount would have been spent if the president had opted for the presidential jet.



“Alternatively, far more affordable travel arrangements are available which could have aligned with the President’s rhetoric for sympathy from the west for African nations."



“The irony is that President Akufo-Addo engaged in this fantastic extravagance on his way to France to go beg President Emmanuel Macron for debt cancellation. Needless to add that President Macron does not travel in such splendour."



“Let us imagine what GHS2.8million could do for our country, particularly considering the mess in multiple sectors which has led to legitimate #FixTheCountryNow agitations by the youth."



“I have therefore filed an urgent question in Parliament to compel the Akufo-Addo administration to be accountable to the Ghanaian people on this matter and ultimately to prick their conscience to end this obscene profligacy at this time of considerable economic hardships.”