Politics of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Ablakwa catalogues ‘serious’ developments he’s executed in only 23 days as MP in 8th parliament

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has listed the various activities he has undertaken to positively impact his constituents in the month of January.



As one of the Members of Parliament admired by many especially on social media for the various interventions put in place to support his constituents he indicated that in the month of January he has granted 75 scholarships to tertiary students in his constituency.



Also, he indicated that he had completed all medical obligations towards victims of the Fodzoku/Torgome road accident and has also connected potable water and provided a giant poly tank for the village of Salaga.



To add to this, he is assisting the youth of Aveyime construct a new volleyball court, donated hundreds of life jackets to all river crossing points.



The Member of Parliament said he has decided to keep his promise to his people and will never let them down in his drive to serve them.



READ HIS FACEBOOK POST HERE



In our first month for this new term as MP of my beloved North Tongu: we have granted 75 scholarships to tertiary students, completed all medical obligations towards victims of the Fodzoku/Torgome road accident, connected potable water and provided a giant poly tank for the village of Salaga, we are assisting the youth of Aveyime to construct a new volleyball court, donated hundreds of life jackets to all river crossing points, distributed free wheelchairs to all PWDs, constructed a new transport station at Dorfor-Kpomkpo, ordered more laptops for tertiary students and organized a musical talent discovery and support programme which has secured quite some lucrative agreements for our young talents. February promises to be even more exciting – we are just warming up. I shall keep the promise and not let you down. Blessings.