Ablakwa brazenly spat in the face of party’s decision - Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: 3 News

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has spoken on the resignation of Lawmaker for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments committee of Parliament.



Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Committee on Wednesday March 31.



He said in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30 and addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”

Reacting to this development in a tweet, Mr Anyidoho said “So, a single person in Parliament brazenly spits in the face of his Party’s decision – saying, he has ‘Principles”: Since the Party has expelled people who committed no such crimes; we wait to see the decision of the Party as regards the current issue.”





So, a single person in Parliament brazenly spits in the face of his Party's decision - saying, he has 'Principles": Since the Party has expelled people who committed no such crimes; we wait to see the decision of the Party as regards the current issue. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) April 1, 2021

'"...Principles and personal reasons ..."? Phew!!! Today is Holy Thursday, and I thank God that people who delight in berating others for refusing to hero-worship any cult figure because of "Principles & Personal Reasons", are now touting Principles & Personal Reasons. Twea! — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) April 1, 2021