Source: GNA

Abesim gets fire station

The National Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Friday inaugurated the 198th Fire Station in the country at Abesim, near Sunyani.



The one-storey building, has separate offices for the District Commander and his/her Deputy, crew room, duty officer’s office, operations room, safety department, watch room, and appliance bay.



The project was funded by Barima Kumi-Acheaw II, the Chief of Abesim and ‘Kyidomhene’ of the of Dormaa Traditional Area at the cost of GH¢200,000.00 as a donation to the Bono Regional Fire Command to serve as a support station to the Sunyani Regional Fire Station.



In a speech read on his behalf, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mr. Ekow Blankson assured the provision of the necessary logistics for the personnel of the new station to work efficiently to help the Regional Command to perform to expectation.



He said the efficient operation of the GNFS required the support of the entire Ghanaian citizenry and appealed to residents of Abesim and its environs to offer the needed cooperation for the Station to deliver effectively to protect lives and properties in the area.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Heroine Sekyere Boakye, the Bono Regional Fire Commander expressed profound gratitude to Barima Kumi-Acheaw II for such a wonderful contribution and patriotism towards national development.



ACFO Boakye promised the Regional Command would provide constant and effective supervision for the practice of good maintenance culture by the personnel of the Station to enhance the longevity of the building.



Barima Kumi-Acheaw II who was the chairman for the occasion said the project started in 2018 and thanked some individual citizens of Abesim who supported him in diverse ways to make the completion of the project a reality.



He entreated the national Fire Command to demonstrate a reciprocal service to the people, particularly the youth of the Abesim community and the Bono region at large by recruiting those who might meet the requisite qualification for recruitment into the Service.





