Abena Dokua Educational Foundation secures IRS tax exemption status in the US

ADEF has sponsored selected students in pursuit of quality education with provision of scholarships

Abena Dokua Educational Foundation (ADEF), a Ghanaian-owned NGO, has received approval as a tax-exempt organization under the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) section 501 (c) (3) of the United States.



President of the ADEF, Kwaku Boateng, explained that the exemption will allow donors to deduct their contributions to the organization under IRC Section 170.



It also qualifies the public charity organization to receive tax deductibles on bequests, devises, transfers, and gifts under the tax code.



To celebrate this milestone, the ADEF also outdoors an eight-member Board of Directors and Officers, and announces the launch of an official website.



Since its inception in 2011, the ADEF has sponsored selected students in pursuit of quality education with the provision of scholarships to brilliant but needy students. Other support includes providing school uniforms, classroom furniture, backpacks, text books, mathematical sets, exercise books and even shoes to needy students.



Annual Project, 2020



The organization this year, has selected a Technical/Vocational Institute (KITECH) at Kyebi as its focus for their annual project of giving back to educational institutions in Ghana. ADEF is currently in talks with the school authorities to identify areas of need and opportunities for partnership. KITECH trains their students in Automobile Engineering, Plumbing, Fashion and Garment Design, Cosmetology, Computer Hardware and others.



The organization calls on donors to support this year’s project for the betterment of the future generation. Donors can visit the ADEF website to make any monetary contribution. Tax-exempt information can also be attained by calling or emailing the contacts on the website.



About the ADEF



A child’s tiny dreams can evolve into a bigger picture and change the world with the right educational support. Especially in Africa, access to quality education has been a severe problem in many countries. In Ghana, particularly, many children suffer from lack of tools, books, and other instructional resources to support their education. As such, we offer assistance to help these individuals and guide them through mentoring to achieve their dreams. Abena Dokua Educational Foundation (ADEF) is a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit agency in Virginia, United States. Our organization seeks to support quality education for students all over Ghana.



To date, the foundation has helped over 2,000 students from different schools in Kyebi, Ghana.



Abena Dokua Educational Foundation (ADEF) was established to honor the memory of Abena Dokua,mother of the founder who sadly passed away in 2001. In 2011, on the tenth anniversary of her passing, her children decided to bequeath the younger generation an opportunity to excel in education, using the foundation as a vehicle. Abena Dokua believed in the power of knowledge acquisition and the sense of independence education offers. The establishment of ADEF is indeed a fulfillment of her legacy.





