Regional News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Selorm Helen, Contributor

Abena Dokua Educational Foundation awards GH¢20,000 in sponsorship to students in Kibi Technical and Vocational Institute

Abena Dokua Educational Foundation made the donation on December 16

The Abena Dokua Educational Foundation has supported needy students of the Kibi Technical and Vocational Institute.



As part of the Foundation’s annual charity event held on December 16, 2020, a donation of GH¢20,000 was made to help sponsor students who find it difficult to make ends while in school.



The gesture, according to ADEF, is in line with their mission of championing the quality of education for all, through the provision of basic logistics and educational supplies for the needy in different parts of Ghana.



Speaking at the event, President of ADEF, Mr. Kwaku Boateng, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to education and the focus on helping the needy and community schools to impart knowledge to their students.



He noted that the Foundation intends to partner the Institute in the coming years to find ways of providing support to students.



The Principal of the School, Augustine Weyage, expressed his appreciation for the gesture.



He elaborated on the progress the school has made in the community and how their graduates have made an impact using the skills they acquired at the school.



He mentioned some challenges the school, together with the students face which include affordability of fees by the students, lack of tools and equipment, no means of transportation for the school, among others.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.