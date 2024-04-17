Abena Amponsah Baffour: The Ghanaian philantropist on a mission for social change and equality

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Contributor

Over the past decade, Emerald Abena Amponsah Baffour has been consistently and silently leading the charge for education and equality through female empowerment.



Emerald is the driving force behind G-Fash Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to catalyzing social transformation.



The foundation’s mission is ambitious yet essential: to break the cycle of poverty and illiteracy by providing vocational training to disadvantaged youth, offering capital support to single mothers in trade, and granting scholarships to talented yet underprivileged children.



Thanks to her philanthropy, the businesswoman and mother of two daughters has emerged as a community leader by working with like-minded individuals and charities across Ghana through her agency, G-Fash Foundation.



"I'm just a simple woman who wants to help others and impact lives because God has blessed me so much"



Fondly known as Lady Emerald, her journey and story are one of resilience determination and hope fueled by her desire to empower women from all walks of life.



Among her motivations are her two daughters who keep her focused and driven by a vision of a future where young girls can dream without limits, unrestricted by cultural barriers or societal constraints.



From modest beginnings, Emerald has emerged as a beacon of hope for women in Ghana and beyond, with a steadfast commitment to eradicating poverty and inequality.



Through her global positions representing Ghana, Emerald seeks to elevate the status of Ghanaian women on the world stage, particularly in crucial sectors such as farming, agriculture, health, and education.