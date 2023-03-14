Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo's message to his constituents ahead of NDC primaries

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Wa Central constituency, Rashid Pelpuo has asked his constituents to support him in his bid to contest the Wa Central seat for the fifth time.



According to him, following the building of schools in his constituency, he will be focused on promoting the individual capacities of his constituents to ensure the development of the constituency.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said he wants to be a part of the lives of the people in his constituency.



“My message to you is that I am committed and I am willing to go all length, I want to make sure I keep projecting Wa Central. I want to commit myself wholly to the upliftment of the people of Wa Central.



“… My attention is going to be on the person. I want to build the person rather than leave you to yourselves. I want to be part of your lives, we have helped build your schools, so my message is that keep going with me, work along with me, work along with me, we have a journey and the journey hasn’t gotten to the end yet,” he added.



Rashid Pelpuo has served as the Member of Parliament for Wa Central for the past 18 years.



He is seeking to retain the seat again despite a keen contest by Hudu Mogtari, former FDA boss and Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu, former presidential staffer under the NDC.



Despite this keen contest, Rashid Pelpuo believes he will win the contest.



The Wa Central seat will be keenly contested but critics have suggested that Lawyer Wahid’s team may be too slow and seems drowned in the cross-fire between Rashid Pelpuo and Hudu Mogtari's teams.







YNA/WA



