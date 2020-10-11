General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Abdicate your throne if you want to engage in politics – Kweku Baako advises Chiefs

President Akufo-Addo with Zugraan Naaba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has advised chiefs who have been endorsing politicians to abdicate their throne and join the politicians, adding that, what they are doing is against the constitution.



He explained that the constitution bars traditional rulers from being agents of politicians, so chiefs should not have the chance to meddle in partisan politics.



“The constitution gives them an avenue; you can abdicate. If you are a chief and you are so interested in engaging in partisan politics, this same constitution in article 276 (1), says you can abdicate and go and do your politics,” Kweku Baako said on Joy FM's Newsfile on Saturday.



His comments follow some endorsement by some chiefs when they hosted some politicians that visited their palaces.



The Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II openly endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo at Ofori Panin Fie.



Osabarima Agyemang Badu, the overlord of the Dormaa traditional area also endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama during the latter's visit to the Bono region.



Kweku Baako indicated that the constitution gives Chiefs the right to vote in elections but “they don’t campaign”.



“They can’t even deliver what they are promising the politicians that 'My people will vote for you'. How do you know how your people will vote when they go to the ballot station? It is a mission impossible; you cannot guarantee hundred percent of the turnout voting for the candidate you want,” a worried Baako said.





