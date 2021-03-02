Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Hassan Nankwe, Contributor

Abbi Ima donates to Kintampo Municipal Hospital

Abbi Ima presenting the items to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital

Ghanaian budding songstress Abigail Ayizam popularly known as Abbi Ima who hails from Kintampo has donated PPEs to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital as part of her birthday celebration which was on March 1.



The "Zanzibar" singer handed over some nose masks, hand sanitizers, toilet bags of sachet water among other items to the hospital today.



While holding a birthday party with children at the children's ward, Abbi Ima made a promise to insure for free children under the age of 5 years who will be admitted to the hospital without health insurance.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Pascal Dapila, the Deputy Nurses Manager thanked the songstress and asked all to support the hospital in this COVID-19 era.



Abbi Ima is currently preparing for her upcoming EP dubbed "Champion".