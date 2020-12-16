General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Abatay threatens to sue security officer over false claims

Abatey has vowed he will sue Mr Carter for publishing falsehood about him

Kofi Asare Brako 'Abatay', media personality and spokesperson for the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has threatened to sue one Robert Wayoe Carter, an officer with Topp Core Security Gh, for publishing false information about him.



The officer in a post on Facebook claimed Abatey while working with Peace FM stole funds meant for Ghana @50 t-shirts, a conduct that led to his sacking from the Accra-based media outlet.



He labeled the popular sports journalist as a "thief", asking him to go to back to the radio station and apologize to his former employers for the immorality.



"Kofi Asare Brako go to Peace FM and account for the Ghana at @50 T-shirts monies you stole before you come here to spew nonsense You were sacked because you stole money. THIEF



"No wonder you are part of the THIEVERY FAMILY," Robert Wayoe Carter wrote.



But reacting to the claims, Abatey threatened he will do everything within his power to get the security guard punished through the legal means to serve as a deterrent to others.



He wrote:



"Good morning Ghana



There's a certain guy on Facebook called Robert Wayoe Carter. He works with Topp Core Security Gh and a past student of Swedru Secondary School.



If indeed he works with a security company then that security company is in danger. He has failed a simple security test. He has bitten more than he chew for publishing falsehood about me and he will pay for it at the law court.



Now, let's get down to business. At least it'll be a great lesson to many here.



Whoever has any info about this guy should help but I'll certainly fish him out though.



Evidence:"





