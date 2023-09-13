Abanga Yakubu Alhassan to act as NDC chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abanga Yakubu Alhassan, will act as Chairman for the next six days.



This development comes as the substantive Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, embarks on a visit to India.



The announcement was made via an official statement issued by the NDC's Director of Communication, Kakra Essamuah, on Wednesday evening September 13, 2023.



Prior to Chairman Asiedu Nketiah's overseas trip, his last public engagement was a press conference held on Monday, during which he expressed concerns about various issues surrounding the ongoing voters' registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission.



Chairman Asiedu Nketiah raised alarm over reported device malfunctions in areas considered strongholds of the NDC.



He suggested that these incidents might be part of a larger strategy by the Electoral Commission to undermine the NDC's prospects in the upcoming 2024 general election.



He further cautioned that the party would vigorously oppose any attempts by the Electoral Commission to compromise the transparency and credibility of the 2024 polls.



Meanwhile, despite a pending interlocutory injunction filed by the NDC and four other minority parties, the Electoral Commission initiated the voter registration exercise yesterday at its district offices throughout the country.



The Commission has projected that approximately 1.3 million new voters, who have reached the legal voting age of 18 since the last registration exercise in 2020, will be registered during this 21-day process.



