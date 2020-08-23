General News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abandoned projects: ‘You’ve wasted taxpayers' money, not my money’ – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has stated that the Akufo-Addo led administration is “throwing away” the taxpayers' money if they fail to complete projects he started.



Reacting to some NDC projects that have still not been completed by the current government, Mr Mahama established that monies used for such projects do not come from his pocket and so it will be childish for the NPP to ‘abandon’ them all because he started them.



“That is not my money. The money used to construct the road didn’t come from my pocket. It came from the pocket of the taxpayers. When you recklessly abandon projects like that you waste the taxpayers' money. Projects were suspended across board and in many cases they haven’t even started. We just came down the eastern corridor road it’s in a bad shape. This was a project that was conceptualized by professor Mills. At the time we left in 2016, all that work has stopped and the road has deteriorated. So if the contractors come they’ll have to start all over,” he stated in an interview with WoezorTV.



He reiterated his commitment to complete stalled and abandoned projects, such as rural electrification, e-block, water systems and road construction across the country when re-elected.



The NDC flagbearer added that he wouldn’t start any fresh projects within the first three months but rather concentrate to finish up these projects.



“What I’m going to do when I come to power is we’ll start no new projects. We’ll harness all the resources that are possible to continue and finish all the abandoned projects. In the first three months when I come to power we will ask all districts to do an inventory of projects that have been abandoned. . Schools, streetlights, roads and other major projects have been abandoned and it’s going to be a big challenge when I come into power,” he said.









