Abandoned Tema motorway tollbooth turned into ‘apartment’

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of the passage of the Electronic Transactions Bill (E-Levy) in 2022, government cancelled the collection of road tolls banking their hopes on raising needed revenue through the levy.



At the time, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, insisted that scrapping the tolls needed to be done by parliament not the minister but government officials defended the move.



Months on, the transport minister disclosed plans to turn the abandoned toll booths across the country into places of convenience which could fetch the state additional revenue.



A video posted on social media shows how one of the toll booths specifically on the Accra-Tema Motorway has been turned into a home by someone.



In the 21-seconds video, one can see the occupant of the booth is cooking on a tripod just outside the booth whiles inside, one can see a few personal belongings as he goes about his business.



Watch the video below:



