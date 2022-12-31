'Ababaawa' tops Twitter trends

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Barely 24 hours after the Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the case of a phone theft involving American rapper, Meek Mill.



The suspect identified as Nuhu Sule, alias Ababaawa, has been topping Twitter trends.



Ababaawa is reported to have been arrested on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.



Following this development, Ababaawa, which means 'young lady' in the local Twi dialect, has been topping the Twitter trends, as his nickname has got people talking.



While some found the name funny, others questioned why the suspected thief chose to use the pseudonym if he was indeed a thief.



A tweep said, "You know what’s funny about the whole MeekMill phone theft situation?? The thief is called “ Ababaawa “..Like from all the nicknames he could pick from.. He chose this to show he’s a Gàngster.”



“Ababaawa dey go change sim buh never know say meek mill dey use e sim,” another user wrote.



Joseph tweeted, "Ababaawa has got to be one of the most gangster nickname for a man I’ve ever seen."



See some of the tweets below:









Kwashey boy wey your name bi Ababaawa



eiiii — Ekow Annan (@EkowskareAnnan) December 31, 2022

kwashey boy them dey call you ababaawa dier he no be serious. https://t.co/4UwB4Okcx0 — badmon. (@spongethagod) December 30, 2022

ababaawa is the hardest nickname you ever heard don’t front https://t.co/RXw9FEVOqZ — Ru (@NanaBenyinnn) December 30, 2022

