AWW by-election 5th anniversary: Implement C’ssion of Enquiry recommendation now – NDC

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Akufo-Addo government to immediately carry out the recommendations of the Emil Short Commission of Enquiry to bring quick and long lasting relief to the victims of that dastardly event.



“To bring end to the darkness that has befallen our homeland since the coming of the Akufo-Addo led government of the NPP, the NDC calls on all voters in Ghana to stand ready to massively vote out the Akufo-Addo government which has stained our democracy with the blood of innocent Ghanaians. Ghana deserves to develop in peace and unity all the time,” the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey said in a statement to mark the fifth anniversary of Ayawaso Wuogon by-election violence.



A by-election was held by the Electoral Commission in 2019 following the death of then Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Kyeremanteng Agyarko.



As the election was ongoing, heavily armed men from the National Security Secretariat invaded a number of polling stations and in the confusion that followed, many persons received life-changing injuries from the indiscriminate firing of sophisticated assault rifles that the armed National Security operatives wielded.



The NDC withdrew from the by-election and that particular by-election recorded the lowest turnout of any election in the history of the 4th Republic.



The Akufo-Addo government set up a high powered Commission of Enquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and make appropriate recommendations.



“The sad reality today however is that the government has refused to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry thus leaving the seriously injured and economically challenged victims to fend for themselves in an economy destroyed beyond recognition by the singular ineptitude of the Akufo-Addo government.” the statement bemoaned.